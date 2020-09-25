Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $234.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $547.50 million. Novavax reported sales of $2.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,229.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $706.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $189.40.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

