Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.00. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.54.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.