Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

