Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.00

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and traded as high as $163.23. Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 254,002 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.85. The company has a market cap of $749.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.87 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $4.68. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

