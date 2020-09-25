Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Apex Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $926,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.17.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

