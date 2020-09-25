AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 75,097 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 73.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

