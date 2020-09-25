Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of ARMK opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Aramark by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

