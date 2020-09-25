ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 35,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 445,915 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

