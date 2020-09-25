Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to post $28.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.76 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $29.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $154.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.28 million to $154.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $168.96 million, with estimates ranging from $156.49 million to $181.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

