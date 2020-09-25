Arion Market Cap Tops $22,324.30 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $22,324.30 and approximately $18.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.01458373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00199134 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,016,866 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.