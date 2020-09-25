Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $101,954.23 and $91,790.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,660.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.03257661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.02025750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00432673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00861525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00516351 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

