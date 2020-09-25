ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

