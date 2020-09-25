Artilium (LON:ARTA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $334.00. Artilium shares last traded at $312.00, with a volume of 18,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.

Artilium Company Profile (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

