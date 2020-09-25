ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.73

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.94. ASAHI GLASS/ADR shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 8,173 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Get ASAHI GLASS/ADR alerts:

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. ASAHI GLASS/ADR had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

About ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI GLASS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI GLASS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.