Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.70. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 6,487,210 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In other news, insider Faldi Ismail bought 1,082,008 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £32,460.24 ($42,415.05).

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.