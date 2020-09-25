Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.21

Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and traded as low as $22.50. Assa Abloy shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 1,128 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

About Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

