ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $7.92. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 24,516 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

