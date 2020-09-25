ATN Market Capitalization Hits $745,169.99 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, ATN has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $745,169.99 and approximately $11,076.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, BigONE and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00228731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01463799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, RightBTC, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.