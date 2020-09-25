Attila Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Attila has a market capitalization of $68.23 million and approximately $278,422.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Attila has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Attila token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.78 or 0.04749055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

