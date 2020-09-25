Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.17.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$6.42 and a 12-month high of C$78.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

