Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Sells C$186,020.00 in Stock

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$186,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,530.

Steven Mark Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$119,000.00.

Shares of AUG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13. Auryn Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

