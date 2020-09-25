Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.90 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded flat against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00041357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $107.86 million and approximately $75.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00227655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01456947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00207537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 720,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

