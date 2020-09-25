Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $4.40 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $107.86 million and approximately $75.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00041357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00227655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01456947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00207537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 720,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars.

