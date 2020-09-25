Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) PT Raised to $35.00

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,521. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

