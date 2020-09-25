Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.52. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 243,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

