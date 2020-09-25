AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.25. 112,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,120. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

