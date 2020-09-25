Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Azarga Uranium shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 181,029 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.79 price objective on shares of Azarga Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

