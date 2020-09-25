Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $842.68

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $842.68 and traded as high as $913.00. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at $906.00, with a volume of 144,486 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 842.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 746.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market cap of $817.54 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

