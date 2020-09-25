Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.58. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital services.

