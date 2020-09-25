Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.37

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.37 and traded as low as $140.02. Banco Santander shares last traded at $140.02, with a volume of 4,866,151 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

