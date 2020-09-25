Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bandwidth worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $7,821,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1,067.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 41.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 99.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $86,177.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,021.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,660 shares of company stock worth $625,904 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $163.16 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $175.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.