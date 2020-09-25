Bank of America Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 267,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,045. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

