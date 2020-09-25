Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $58.40 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

