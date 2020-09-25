Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,258 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Assembly Biosciences worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.20. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

