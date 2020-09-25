Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,181 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Arvinas worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

ARVN stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.