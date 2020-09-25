Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,250 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Ready Capital worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

RC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.