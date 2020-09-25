Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,072 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of Park Electrochemical worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the second quarter worth $232,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 249,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

