Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,745 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of FB Financial worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FB Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 110.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $24.10 on Friday. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $773.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.