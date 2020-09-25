Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 50,233 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 431.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMTL stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

