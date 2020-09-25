Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 93,491 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.25. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.