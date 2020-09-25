Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 98,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,572.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

