Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Tricida worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tricida by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tricida by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCDA stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

