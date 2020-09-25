Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.47 Million Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of United States Cellular worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in United States Cellular by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Cellular by 766.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

