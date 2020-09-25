Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of BellRing Brands worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after buying an additional 853,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 242,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

