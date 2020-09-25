Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Kadmon worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,711,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 266,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Kadmon by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $3.79 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

