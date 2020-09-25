Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $3.24 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,598 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,416,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19.

