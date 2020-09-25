Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Denny’s worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

DENN stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

