Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock valued at $587,092. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JOUT stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOUT. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.