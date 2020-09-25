Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Vivint Solar worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other Vivint Solar news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $66,861.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,200.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE VSLR opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.84. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.