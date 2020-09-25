Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 104,103 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Repay worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $3,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repay by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repay by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.76 on Friday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,764 shares of company stock worth $13,534,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.